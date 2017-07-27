Re:Legend Reaches Kickstarter Goal in under 18 Hours

Re:Legend Reaches Kickstarter Goal of SGD $70,000 at Lightning Speed

Yesterday, the adorable co-op monster-raising RPG Re:Legends launched its Kickstarter in full force, announcing its cooperation alongside renowned composer Shota Nakama. In an awesome feat, Re:Legend reaches Kickstarter goal of SGD $70,000 (around USD $51,000), and it didn’t even take 18 hours. Now, it’s time to move on to the next stretch goal in a series of stellar bonuses that will be coming along with the additional funding.

More funding means more goodies! Developers Magnus Games have set forth with their reveal of upcoming stretch goals for Re:Legend, the first on the list being a push forward with the already extraordinary soundtrack the game will be providing. At SGD $100,000, Re:Legend‘s music will truly reach the the next level, with the Video Game Orchestra themselves performing the soundtrack.

Re:Legend fuses RPG elements with a strong monster raising simulator, included with multiplayer features. Washed upon a foreign shore, build and expand your village by accomplishing a wide variety of activities, all while collecting and raising ultra-cute monster-like creatures called the Magnus.

A full list of stretch goals have been included on their Kickstarter page, which include customization features, legendary Magnus, and console support. Backers of the Kickstarter gain exciting rewards such as Beta access to the game, limited edition Magnus plushies, digital and physical art books, the ability to design a Magnus along with its evolutions, and can even appear as a villager NPC within the game.

Re:Legend is set to release on Windows PC, and will be supported on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One respectively if Kickstarter goals are met!

What are your thoughts on this adorable monster raising RPG? Let us know if you’ll be jumping into the world of Re:Legend and taking part in the adventures that await in the comments below!

SOURCE: Press Release