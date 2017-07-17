Does a New Ratings Listing Mean There Will Be a Sequel to Batman: The Telltale Series?

Rumor – A New Ratings Listing Leaks Possibility of a Batman: The Telltale Series Sequel

Batman: The Telltale Series brings fans some of the best from the Caped Crusader, while adding it’s own mix of twists to the game. With the first season coming to an end last year, Telltale Games has been pretty tight-lipped about the possibility of a sequel, however it is possible that there could be a potential series in the works if a recent leak is to be believed.

A ratings listing has appeared on New Zealand’s Film & Video Labeling Body for a Batman title. This new project is called Batman: The Enemy Within, and the listing is rumored to be tied to a potential sequel to Batman: The Telltale Series. This is due to the listed game director, Kent Mudle, who worked on Batman: The Telltale Series.

Of course while there hasn’t been any official confirmation of this rumor by Telltale Games, the potential for a sequel is almost limitless, considering the ending of the first season of the Telltale Series about the popular hero leaves the Bat open to new possibilities. With that being said, Telltale Games tweeted on Saturday about an incoming announcement. This reveal is set to happen during this week’s San Diego Comic Con, and who knows, maybe it will be the confirmation fans are waiting for! Check out the tweet below.

While we can’t know for sure whether this leak is the sequel to The Telltale Series for the Bat, it’s exciting nonetheless to find out there is a new Batman game down the pipe. Even though the first season concluded last year, you can still pick it up for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC, iOS and Android.

Are you excited about the news of a possible Batman sequel or do you think the listed project is unrelated? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

SOURCE