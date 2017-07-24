PUBG Will Outsell Japanese PS4 Games and Help Sell Xbox, Says Analyst

Apparently, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Will Be the Hot Console Title

Wedbush Securities Analyst Michael Pachter is back to talk about the state of the console market. Specifically, he weighed in on software exclusivity. This has been part of an ongoing debate to decide what kind of software will drive hardware sales. Here’s what he had to say.

Pachter starts by talking about timed exclusivity, its supposed advantage in the market. As it sits, the PlayStation 4 has some of the biggest timed-exclusive deals.

“Well, it’s a good marketing gimmick,” said Pachter in an interview with GamingBolt. “I think it’s kind of like, let’s say the first DLC pack for Call of Duty comes out 30 days early for PS4, well, if you don’t have a PS4, if you have an Xbox, and your friends have Xbox, it doesn’t matter. Because you’re not playing with PS4 people. So you’re all getting it the same day, even if it is 30 days later.”

In the end, however, Pachter declared that timed-exclusive content is not what sells consoles; it’s first-party titles. But then he goes on to refer to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds as first-party content even though it will eventually come to the PS4. Nevertheless, he believes the game will help sell consoles during its timed-exclusive run:

“The one exclusive we have forgotten about, which is also timed, clearly, is PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and that will be a big deal. I don’t know what it will cost, I think it will be $30 or $40, but I think that will outsell most of those Japanese games on PS4, and that’s Xbox exclusive for a while- probably through the Holiday, and then it gets announced for PS4 next year, but that game will help sell systems. That game is incredible, and I can’t wait for it to hit consoles.”

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a hugely popular title. With over 5 million copies sold on Steam, there’s no disputing the fact. But will it help sell the Xbox One? More importantly, will it help sell the premium Xbox One X? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below..

SOURCE