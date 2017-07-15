PSN Flash Sale is Live With Huge Discounts on Injustice 2 and More

PlayStation Is Officially Hosting Another Flash Sale

PlayStation Store is having a short flash sale this weekend on some sweet PlayStation 4 games including Injustice 2. As far as we know this is the first time Injustice 2 has received a significant discount like this, so we suggest you pounce on this fast!

The best part of this sale is that it also includes the Ultimate Edition of the game and is on sale for 30% off the regular price. Which is a great deal if you are looking at securing a Season Pass.

The deals listed below will end on July 17th for Injustice 2 while Killing Floor 2 and Mass Effect: Andromeda will end on July 19th. So be sure to snag these deals before time runs out. Here is a run down of the deals:

Injustice 2 is one of the best games to arrive in 2017, so far.

Reviewed by Erin Soares, she had this to say about the latest NetherRealm title:

“Overall, there is nothing that can really take away from the experience that is Injustice 2. From stunning visuals and sound to an outstanding cast of characters and a bunch of customization, this game exceeds expectations in nearly every aspect. The cutscenes make the game a standout in its genre and are definitely where the narrative and graphics shine. With everything that Injustice 2 brings to the table, it is one of the best we’ve seen from the fighting genre in years!”

SOURCE