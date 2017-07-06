PS5 Forecast – Will Most Likely Be Backwards Compatible with PS4 Pro and Launch in 2019

Analyst Gives Insight on the Upcoming PS5 Console – Will Most Likely Be Backwards Compatible with PS4 Pro and Launch in 2019

Shawn Layden of PlayStation America confirmed that Sony is indeed developing a new PlayStation console, and the PlayStation 5 is officially in the works. Michael Pachter, Wedbush Securities analyst, revealed some insight on the upcoming PS5 console so that gamers aren’t so left in the dark.

“They are going to bring out a 4K capable device when the 4K TV market reaches 50% in the USA and 35% in the rest of the world,” Michael Pachter stated. He believes that the PS5 will be more suitable and specifically designed for a market that is more receptive to 4K content than it is at this time. Releasing their next-gen console when the 4K market is in an upswing will give Sony the competitive edge that they need to dominate a 4K market.

Pachter also pushed the idea that Sony won’t be giving their player base another mid-generation refresher for the PlayStation 4, and they’ll be making the entire generational jump over to the next console. Pachter also claims that the PS5 will more than likely be backwards compatible with the PS4 Pro, meaning that you can play your PS4 games on it as well.

In an interview with GamingBolt, Pachter relayed the specifics as to why this game plan makes sense – “I really like Shawn and I don’t think he is attempting to mislead anybody. The PlayStation 4 Pro is better [from a technical perspective] than the PS4, so I think that’s a half step towards the PlayStation 5. I think the PS5 will be another half step. So he is being honest when he said he is not doing a half step but the PlayStation 5…how much faster can it be? It will surely support 4K. Will it support 240 frames per second? Great. Will it play games that were made for the PlayStation 4 PRO? That’s the question. I think it will. So I think they will build a console that will backwards compatible with the PS4 Pro. So I think it will be perceived by the consumers to be a half step and I think Shawn is telling the truth when he says it’s will be a full fledged console.”

Pacther also claimed that we’ll most likely be seeing the console make its way into the hands of consumers in 2019. “My expectation that is that it’s not coming out in 2018,” he stated, That is a 2019 0r 2020 but probably 2019. Sony is probably timing it better because they are going to bring out a 4K capable device when the 4K TV market reaches 50% in the USA and 35% in the rest of the world. I think Sony has probably got the next console cycle nailed down already. I think, they already know what they got to do.”

SOURCE