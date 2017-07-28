This Week’s Best PS4 Deals: $10.00 Off Persona 5, Injustice 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn

PS4 Deals: Now’s Your Chance to Get Persona 5, Injustice 2 and Other Top Titles for Cheap
It’s a great time to be a PS4 owner, with tons of top game titles coming out. If you’re like us, your backlog is getting seriously huge at this point. Well, we’re about to add to your must-play list with some great PS4 deals – Persona 5 is $10.00 off right now, and Injustice 2 is also at nice discount if you hurry.
There’s also lots more savings to be had, so get on it and check out our list!
- Persona 5 – $49.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Inside/Limbo Double Pack – $21.05 ($9.00 Off)
- Injustice 2 – $49.88 ($10.00 Off)
- Prey – $46.93 Off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn – $ Off)
- Toukiden 2 – $29.00 ($30.00)
- Nier: Automata – $44.99 Off)
- Nioh – $49.76 ($10.00 Off)
- Resident Evil Origins Collection – $20.80 ($9.19 Off)
- Overwatch – Origins Edition – $49.94 ($10.00 Off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – $ ($15.59 Off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – $ ($16.20 Off)
- Mafia III – $24.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $ ($21.00 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $25.49 ($14.50 Off)
- Danganronpa 1+2 Reload – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Styx Shards of Darkness – $30.58 ($19.41 Off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – $42.40 ($17.00 Off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $ ($28.00 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $29.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $49.99 Off)
- PlayStation 4 Camera – $ ($16.50 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $ ($10.00 Off)
- PSVR Battlezone – $27.89 ($12.00 Off)
- Dragon Quest Builders – $29.99($20.00 Off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series A New Frontier – $23.99($6.00 Off)
- Doom – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Mad Max – $17.50 ($12.00 Off)
- Nyko Dualshock 4 Night-Glow Keyboard – $17.99 ($17.00 Off)
- Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition – $38.99 ($11.00 Off)
- DualShock 4 Controller – Magma Red – $39.99 ($25.00 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Blueloong 10 Ft. Tangle-Free Controller Charging Cable – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- SKmoon PS4 Console Stand, Disk Storage & Dual Controller Charger – $26.99 ($33.00 Off)
- Mega Dream Dual USB Charging Docking Station – $15.99 ($6.60 Off)
- Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 400 Wireless Gaming Headset – $74.99 ($25.00 Off)
That’s it for our PS4 deals this weekend, however its just the beginning! Check back tomorrow for our Xbox One deals and our Windows PC deals!