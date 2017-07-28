This Week’s Best PS4 Deals: $10.00 Off Persona 5, Injustice 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn

PS4 Deals: Now’s Your Chance to Get Persona 5, Injustice 2 and Other Top Titles for Cheap 

It’s a great time to be a PS4 owner, with tons of top game titles coming out. If you’re like us, your backlog is getting seriously huge at this point. Well, we’re about to add to your must-play list with some great PS4 deals – Persona 5 is $10.00 off right now, and Injustice 2 is also at nice discount if you hurry.

There’s also lots more savings to be had, so get on it and check out our list!

That’s it for our PS4 deals this weekend, however its just the beginning! Check back tomorrow for our Xbox One deals and our Windows PC deals!

