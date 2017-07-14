Let’s Shoot and Drive With Pressure Overdrive

Ramped-Up Version of 2013’s ‘Pressure’ Launches This Month

Pressure Overdrive is coming this month to Steam! Also to PS4 and Xbox One. For those who don’t recall, Chasing Carrots released Pressure back in 2013. A good thing can always get better though, so we’re getting a sequel!

The game’s premise has you battling the insidious Count Soap in order to stop him from building a giant spa. You accomplish this lofty goal through rampant destruction, driving crazy vehicles loaded with weapons into enemy strongholds and just wrecking shop.

The sequel offers up a slew of improvements on the original, including a new twin stick control scheme, new weapons, new upgrade paths, an endless mode and couch co-op.

The addition of local multiplayer means a console release was more or less a must. Can’t have couch co-op without couches, after all. And if the trailer is any indication, this is one game that really lends itself to the sort of drunken camaraderie that blooms with local games. Pressure Overdrive launches July 25th on Steam and PlayStation 4. Xbox One users will be able to grab the game a mere day later.

SOURCE: Press Release