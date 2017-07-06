More Than 50 Popular PS4 Titles Join PlayStation Now Today

PlayStation Now Sees a Surge of PlayStation 4 Titles Added

Although we haven’t heard much in the way of PlayStation Now, today Sony fulfills their promise as they have just announced that 51 PlayStation 4 titles have joined the lineup!

The PS Now subscription service currently has over 350 PlayStation 3 games, and with the addition of these 51 PS4 titles, there are now 401 available to play! According to Sony there is something for everyone to play within PS Now and it certainly looks that was with some of the popular names added. These popular titles include Killzone Shadow Fall, God of War III: Remastered, WWE 2K16 and Saints Row IV Re-Elected.

If you haven’t heard much about PS Now, it’s a PlayStation service that offers you access to a large library of games for $20 USD a month. While the service does not allow you to keep the games forever, you are able to play them through cloud streaming technology, without having to download them. Good news for those of you that prefer a mouse and keyboard to a controller, PlayStation Now isn’t just available on the PS3 and PS4, it’s also available for PC!

Check out the full list of games that were added today below:

Killzone Shadow Fall

Saint’s Row IV Re-Elected

WWE 2K16

Tropico 5

F1 2015

Evolve

Dead Nation Apocalypse

Helldivers

Resogun

Heavy Rain

Tearaway Unfolded

Counterspy

Shadow of the Beast

Alienation

Escape Plan

Everybody’s gone to the Rapture

Broken Age

Grim Fandango Remastered

Castlestorm Definitive Edition

God of War III: Remastered

Super Mega Baseball

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Hardware: Rivals

This War Of Mine: The Little Ones

Day Of The Tentacle Remastered

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes And Punishments

Dungeons II

Back To Bed

Pure Chess

Pure Pool

Olliolli

Stick It To The Man

Blood Bowl 2

Super Stardust Ultra

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky

Nidhogg

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore

Farming Simulator 15

Tour De France 2016

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers

Grand Ages: Medieval

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship

Q*bert: Rebooted

Fluster Cluck

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

Velocibox

Whispering Willows

Kickbeat Special Edition

Battle Worlds Kronos

Legend Of Kay Anniversary

A new trailer of the expanding lineup accompanied the news today, and you can check it out below. Let us know what you think about these latest additions to PlayStation Now and keep it locked for updates!

