More Than 50 Popular PS4 Titles Join PlayStation Now Today

PlayStation Now Sees a Surge of PlayStation 4 Titles Added
Although we haven’t heard much in the way of PlayStation Now, today Sony fulfills their promise as they have just announced that 51 PlayStation 4 titles have joined the lineup!
The PS Now subscription service currently has over 350 PlayStation 3 games, and with the addition of these 51 PS4 titles, there are now 401 available to play! According to Sony there is something for everyone to play within PS Now and it certainly looks that was with some of the popular names added. These popular titles include Killzone Shadow Fall, God of War III: Remastered, WWE 2K16 and Saints Row IV Re-Elected.
If you haven’t heard much about PS Now, it’s a PlayStation service that offers you access to a large library of games for $20 USD a month. While the service does not allow you to keep the games forever, you are able to play them through cloud streaming technology, without having to download them. Good news for those of you that prefer a mouse and keyboard to a controller, PlayStation Now isn’t just available on the PS3 and PS4, it’s also available for PC!
Check out the full list of games that were added today below:
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Saint’s Row IV Re-Elected
- WWE 2K16
- Tropico 5
- F1 2015
- Evolve
- Dead Nation Apocalypse
- Helldivers
- Resogun
- Heavy Rain
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Counterspy
- Shadow of the Beast
- Alienation
- Escape Plan
- Everybody’s gone to the Rapture
- Broken Age
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Castlestorm Definitive Edition
- God of War III: Remastered
- Super Mega Baseball
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Hardware: Rivals
- This War Of Mine: The Little Ones
- Day Of The Tentacle Remastered
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes And Punishments
- Dungeons II
- Back To Bed
- Pure Chess
- Pure Pool
- Olliolli
- Stick It To The Man
- Blood Bowl 2
- Super Stardust Ultra
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Nidhogg
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
- MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
- Farming Simulator 15
- Tour De France 2016
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Q*bert: Rebooted
- Fluster Cluck
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- Velocibox
- Whispering Willows
- Kickbeat Special Edition
- Battle Worlds Kronos
- Legend Of Kay Anniversary
A new trailer of the expanding lineup accompanied the news today, and you can check it out below. Let us know what you think about these latest additions to PlayStation Now and keep it locked for updates!