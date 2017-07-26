Pokemon Go’s Next Two Legendaries Are Moltres and Zapdos

Pokemon Go Adds Two More Monsters, But They Won’t Be Around for Long

While Pokemon Go Fest 2017 was considered by fans as a massive disaster for the popular mobile game, Niantic is still keen on winning back players and giving them the goods. It has been revealed that the next two Legendary monsters will be Moltres and Zapdos, but they will only be around for a limited time.

Amidst a blog post that addresses what happened at the event in Chicago, Niantic also revealed that the three legendary birds — including Articuno who is available now — can only be caught within a specific time frame. Articuno will only stick around until Monday, July 31st which leaves players just under a week to round up their buddies for a successful capture. It will be replaced by Moltres on that same day who will be available for a full week until Monday, August 7th. Then finally, Zapdos will appear on August 7th until Monday, August 14th. Players can also find the 2nd generation Lugia in the wild right now in their neighbourhoods. Niantic made no mention whether they will discontinue Lugia but we would urge everyone to nab them right away just in case.

Legendary monsters can only be obtained through Legendary Raid Battles on top of select gyms. They will only appear for a few hours at a time and due to their high CP, can only really be defeated with a large group of other Pokemon Go players. If the group is successful on depleting its CP, everyone that participated in the battle will earn the chance to capture the legendary Pokemon to add to his/her Pokedex.

We’re hoping Niantic doesn’t stop adding legendaries to the game. We’re placing a safe bet that we’ll see the famous Mew and Mewtwo from Generation 1 soon enough. In Generation II, the other legendaries are Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Ho-Oh, and Celebi.

How do you feel about Pokemon Go lately? Has the addition of legendary monsters been enough to bring you back to the game? Leave us a comment below.

