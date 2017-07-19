Playstation 4 System Software Beta Sign Ups Are Now

Be the Guinea Pig for Playstation 4 System Software and Get Tons of Added Features that Might Work

Playstation.com has announced an open beta for their new Playstation 4 System Software version 5.0 and sign ups are live right now. Once you agree to the terms, Playstation will send you an email with instructions on downloading the new software and installing it on your console.

Beta testers for our previous major system software update, version 4.50, got an early peek at features like external HDD support, custom wallpapers, Quick Menu refresh, and much more before launch. But users also got a heaping helping of WiFi being non-usable after this patch. Revision 4.55 fixed this issue, but the wait for users was substantial.





Not Playstation’s fault! You agreed to this long, binding contract that says they are not responsible for anything! Hee hee hee hee ha hee! With verbiage like:

THE BETA PRODUCT AND ALL RELATED SERVICES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND, TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT ALLOWABLE UNDER LAW, SIE Inc DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NONINFRINGEMENT.

DO NOT INFRINGE. But we all know this is standard fare. We want dat Playstation 4 System Software 5.0. We want all those weird, cool new features that seem to have zero impact on playability. We want to roll the dice. So go ahead, big spender. Roll them bones and hope you don’t get da snake eyes.

