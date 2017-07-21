PlayStation 4 Crushes June Sales with More Sold Units Than Xbox One & Switch

June’s Gold PlayStation 4 Was Indeed Swaggerific

June was a strong month in gaming hardware sales, and those sales were spearheaded by the PlayStation 4. Without a doubt, this is thanks to the newly released Gold PlayStation 4 Slim.

According to The NPD Group, the PlayStation 4 managed to outsell both Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Thanks to the gold 1TB PS4 Slim, it was the best June in the console’s shelf life. Not only did its fresh appearance entice gamers when it launched on June 9th, but its generous pricing proved too hard to pass up. Sony listed it for the discounted price of $250, $50 less than normal retail. Furthermore, it came with an extra 500 gigabytes; now that’s a bargain. But since then, the golden variation has gone back to the original market price of $300.

On the Nintendo Switch side, the lack of sales is more than likely because of its scarcity. The portable console is just hard to find in stores and Nintendo is struggling to meet demand. Overall, though, the demand for console hardware seems to be strong. NPD analyst Mat Piscatella noted in a statement: “Year to date, hardware spending has grown 19 percent versus 2016 to $1.4 billion. The Nintendo Switch has been the catalyst for year-to-date growth.”

Thus, it appears that Nintendo’s return to the console limelight has boosted the gaming industry’s hardware growth. Thoughts? Leave us a note in the comments below.

Happy gaming.

