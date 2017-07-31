PLAYERUNKNOWN Tops Steam Player Counts for a Non-Valve Game

Still a Long Way from Topping Dota 2 or Counter-Strike

The popularity of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds just won’t stop. Every week feels like a new record; just last week, it surpassed 6 million sales. This week, however, provides a new milestone. The game now has the highest peak player count of any non-valve game on Steam.

We receive the latest Steam numbers from none other than PLAYERUNKNOWN’s official twitter page. With such high numbers, they couldn’t help but broadcast it to the world.

We now hold the record for the highest peak player count of any non-Valve game! GG WP everyone <3 pic.twitter.com/cHjXPeSE8p — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) July 30, 2017

PUBG’s new player count places it on top of Bethesda’s Fallout 4, at long last. Though Bethesda games always have the most active communities, the only type of game that can surpass it is the most popular multiplayer titles. As as you can see, all the games underneath GTA V are absolutely crushed when it comes to player count. Crazier yet, Battlegrounds is still in Early Access.

In other news, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is entering the esports sphere. At this years Gamescom, there will be a big broadcasted event for the king-of-the-hill shooter. These types of events are normally reserved for games like CS: GO. And as you can see, Bluehole’s IP still has ways to go before claiming the no.1 or no.2 spot on Steam’s chart. But this could be the start.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a Battle Royale-style multiplayer shooter that sets players on an island where they must loot, battle, and outlast their opponents. An official PC release is coming later this year alongside Xbox One. No release window has been announced for the PlayStation 4. Anyone can still purchase the $29.99 Early Access copy and go online today. Until next time,

