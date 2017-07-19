Planetoid Pioneers Touches down to Steam Early Access Tomorrow

Metroidvania-Style Physics Game Planetoid Pioneers Touches down to Steam Early Access with a Bang

Planetoid Pioneers is an interstellar, physics-driven game filled with Metroidvania style gameplay and art, crafting, combat, exploration, user-generated content and more! After over eight years of development, Planetoid Pioneers will be touching down onto Steam Early Access tomorrow, where players will be able to set out on their quests across the galaxy, facing the mysterious monstrosities and deadly robots that abound. Roll solo or team up with friends for co-op exploration and endless fun!

Explore the asteroid belt and beyond and set your sights for rich environments and content-heavy game modes. While adventuring throughout the plants that are seemingly overflowing with alien life, high-octane vehicles will make sure you get from planet to planet in one piece.

Don’t worry too much about running out of supplies and being left in the middle of space high and dry, though. Empowered by technologies such as an advanced 3D printing tool that can rebuild anything they come across on their travels, players will be able to craft basically everything their heart desires to aid them on their heart-pounding missions across space, giving them a hefty supply of everything from spaceships to jetpacks, cutting-edge weaponry, and even their own bodies, granting them extra lives.

You can check out the official launch trailer for Planetoid Pioneers in the video below!:

With over 20 years of total experience at AAA studios, which include Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, and Pixar, developers over at Data Realms aim to bring you the same beautiful and top-quality content and production as their previous companies.

Planetoid Pioneers has its sights set for launch on July 20th for Steam Early Access in its Game-Only Edition for $9.99. This edition will ship with more than half a dozen planetoids, which will each offer their own unique gameplay modes and populations of vehicles, creatures, robots, items, weapons, and more!

SOURCE: Press Release