Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition Pre-Orders are Available Now

Pre-Order of Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition Will Save You Some Scratch on DLC

The Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition is available for pre-order today!

Paradox Interactive announced that Pillars of Eternity, the new release that brings Obsidian Entertainment’s RPG to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, is now available for pre-order from retailers worldwide. Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition includes the the core RPG title alongside its DLC expansions, The White March – Parts I & II, fully remastered and adapted for a UHD experience with enhanced UI and controller support. Pre-order the game starting today from the PlayStation Store and Xbox Live, or pre-order a physical copy at your local GameHut (anything but GameStop) for $49.99 MSRP.





We’ve covered Pillars of Eternity previously, and from the gameplay it looks like a Baldur’s Gate dungeoneer, and Obsidian has definitely cited Baldur’s Gate as an inspiration, along with classics like Icewind Dale and Planescape: Torment. Obsidian have provided this delightful video to showcase what you can expect from

See the world that awaits you in Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition:



To pre-order the Complete Edition for the Xbox One, go here.

To pre-order the Complete Edition for the PlayStation®4, go here.

Pillars of Eternity launches on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on August 29!

