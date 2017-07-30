Persona 5 Is Finally Getting an Animated Series

Fans Will See More of Their Favorite Characters Animated

What is widely hailed as the best game in the franchise, Persona 5, is finally getting its own anime. This makes sense since the game looks like it was made to be a TV series, and the same can be said for the rest of the franchise.

Persona 5 follows the story of the player-named protagonist who goes by the “Joker” moniker. As is usually the case, the plot revolves around a group of adolescents who’ve been imbued with the powers of ancient spirits, ‘Personas.’ What follows is a series of misadventures that fortifies the bond between characters and enhances their powers. As they right the wrongs of society, they learn a little bit more about themselves and the people around them.

Little is know about the animation other than it will be produced by Aniplex, which is a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment. Furthermore, it will arrive in Japan sometime in 2018. That said, a dubbed version may not come to the west until, maybe, a year later. But since Persona 5 performed better in the west than any game before it, its arrival seems like a sure thing.

Even though they are a little brief, Persona 5‘s animated segments are quite immaculate and breathe extra life into the characters and story we see unfold. It’s even likely that the decision behind an animated series was the result of fan feedback.

Persona 5 is available now for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. If you haven’t done so already, you can check out our review of the game and see why it may be Atlus’s greatest installment yet. Then check back for more of the latest video game news as it arrives.

Happy gaming.

Twitter