PC Game Deals: The Surge, Civ VI and Morrowind Are a Steal Right Now

PC Game Deals: Amazon and Steam deliver the deals on some top titles this week
This week, we’ve looked high and low to bring you more PC game deals, and once again there are some doozies. First off, our own Nick Plouffe reviewed The Surge recently, and was impressed – and it’s now discounted bigly on Steam.
There’s also Civilization VI, an epic title with hundreds of hours of content – and it’s less than $35.00 right now. Trust us, you haven’t lived until you’ve been threatened with nuclear attack by Gandhi.
Check out the whole kit and kaboodle of PC game deals below!
PC Game Deals – Games:
- The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind – $36.79 ($23.00 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $99 ($25.00 Off)
- The Surge [Steam] – $44.21 ($21.00 Off)
- Death Squared [Online Game Code] – $14.99 ($5.00 Off)
- The Sexy Brutale [Steam] – $10.99 ($11.00 Off)
- Minecraft Story Mode The Complete Adventure – $19.95 ($10.00 Off)
- Overwatch – Collector’s Edition – $69.99 ($60.00 Off)
- Prey- $($14.50 Off)
- Day of Infamy [Online Game Code] – $10.99 ($9.00 Off)
- Doom – $93 ($10.06 Off)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $ ($13.00 Off)
- The Sims 4 – $31.12 ($8.87 Off)
- Mafia III – $19.98 ($20.00 Off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered [Steam] – $3.39 ($13.00 Off)
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 PC Season Pass Edition – $ ($25.00 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization IV Colonization [Steam] – $8.24 ($24.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy – $ ($15.50 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition – $14.66 ($5.00 Off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition – $ ($6.00 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – $21.75 ($28.24 Off)
- 1979 Revolution Black Friday – $99 ($6.00 Off)
- Shadowrun Hong Kong Extended Edition Deluxe – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Fallout 4 – $16.99 ($23.00 Off)
- Steam Link – $30.76 ($19.00 Off)
- Razer Adaro DJ Analog Headphones – $39.00 ($160.99 Off)
- Sennheiser GAME ZERO Headset – $139.99 ($140.00 Off)
- Turtle Beach TruSpeak Universal USB Mic – $77.96 ($22.00 Off)
- BENGOO Gaming Headset – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- SADES A7 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound USB Gaming Headset – $35.99 ($34.00 Off)
- SADES SA902 7.1 Channel Virtual USB Surround Stereo Wired PC Gaming Headset – $26.99 ($45.00 Off)
- SADES R2 Virtual 7.1 Channel Surround Sound Headphones – $39.99 ($70.00 Off)
- SADES 902 PC Gaming Headset – $26.99 ($62.01 Off)
- ENVEL G2000 Gaming Headset – $20.99 ($22.00 Off)
- KrBN Mechanical Backlit Keyboard With Phone Holder – $69.99 ($180.00 Off)
- Redragon K556 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $59.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Jelly Comb 87 Key Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $28.99 ($41.00 Off)
- Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse – $39.49 ($40.50 Off)
- Razer Mamba Tournament Edition Gaming Mouse – $69.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Razer Naga Chroma MMO Gaming Mouse – $59.15 ($20.50 Off)
- UtechSmart Venus 16400 Gaming Mouse – $38.99 ($61.00 Off)
- QERY Gaming Mouse – $10.99 ($33.00 Off)
PC Game Deals – Computers:
- ASUS ROG G752VS-XB78K – OC Edition 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop – $2,148.99 ($850.01 Off)
- Alienware AW13R2-8344SLV 13″ Gaming Laptop – $1,249.11 ($500.00 Off)
- Acer Predator 15 G9-593-77WF 15.6” Full HD Gaming Laptop – $1,671.28 ($328.70 Off)
That’s it for our deals from Amazon this week. Make sure to take a look at our PS4 and Xbox One deals as well. Until next week, happy gaming!