PC Game Deals: Great Savings On Overwatch, Witcher 3, and Civilization Beyond Earth

PC Game Deals: Pick Up Overwatch, Witcher 3, Civilization Beyond Earth, and Some Sweet PC Hardware
We’re back with your PC game deals of the week, and the big games on sale today are Overwatch – Collector’s Edition at 46% off, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition at 40% off, Sid Meier’s Civilization Beyond Earth at 77% off, and an Alienware 13″ Gaming Laptop at 43% off. Take a look at our full list below!
PC Game Deals – Games:
- Overwatch – Collector’s Edition – $69.99 ($60.00 Off)
- Doom – $93 ($10.06 Off)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- H1Z1 King of the Kill [Online Game Code] – $9.99 ($10.00 Off)
- The Sims 4 – $31.12 ($8.50 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Beyond Earth – $0 ($30.79 Off)
- Mafia III – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 PC Season Pass Edition – $99 ($13.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy – $ ($15.04 Off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition – $15.35 ($4.04 Off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition – $58 ($6.41 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $50 ($16.49 Off)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – $21.00 ($28.99 Off)
- Total War Shogun 2 – $21.99 ($8.00 Off)
- 1979 Revolution Black Friday – $99 ($6.00 Off)
- Shadowrun Hong Kong Extended Edition Deluxe – $19.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Fallout 4 – $1 ($20.00 Off)
- American Truck Simulator – $13 ($3.86 Off)
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered – $97 ($30.02 Off)
- Steam Link – $76 ($19.23 Off)
- Sennheiser GAME ZERO Headset – $169.95 ($110.00 Off)
- Turtle Beach TruSpeak Universal USB Mic – $96 ($22.00 Off)
- BENGOO Gaming Headset – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- SADES A7 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound USB Gaming Headset – $35.99 ($34.00 Off)
- SADES SA902 7.1 Channel Virtual USB Surround Stereo Wired PC Gaming Headset – $26.99 ($45.00 Off)
- SADES R2 Virtual 7.1 Channel Surround Sound Headphones – $39.99 ($70.00 Off)
- SADES 902 PC Gaming Headset – $26.99 ($62.01 Off)
- ENVEL G2000 Gaming Headset – $21.99 ($21.00 Off)
- KrBN Mechanical Backlit Keyboard With Phone Holder – $69.99 ($180.00 Off)
- Redragon K556 RGB LED Backlit Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $61.99 ($28.00 Off)
- Lynksys WRT1900ACS WiFi Router – $148.99 ($101.00 Off)
- NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Jelly Comb 87 Key Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $28.99 ($41.00 Off)
- Logitech G602 Gaming Wireless Mouse – $39.99 ($40.00 Off)
- Razer Mamba Tournament Edition Gaming Mouse – $69.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Razer Naga Chroma MMO Gaming Mouse – $61.99 ($18.00 Off)
- UtechSmart Venus 16400 Gaming Mouse – $38.99 ($61.00 Off)
- QERY Gaming Mouse – $11.99 ($32.00 Off)
PC Game Deals – Computers:
- ASUS ROG G752VY-DH72 17″ Gaming Laptop – $1,699.00 ($900.00 Off)
- ASUS ROG G752VS-XB78K – OC Edition 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop – $2,206.42 ($792.58 Off)
- Alienware AW13R2-8344SLV 13″ Gaming Laptop – $999.99 ($750.00 Off)
- MSI Vortex G65 SLI-002 6.5L Gaming Tower – $1,659.57 ($1,339.43 Off)
And that is the end of our Amazon deals roundup this week. Make sure to take a look at our PS4 and Xbox One deals as well. Happy gaming!