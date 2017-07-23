Share This

 

PC Game Deals: Over 50% Off Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, Sid Meier’s Civilization: Beyond Earth And More

PC Game Deals: Big Savings on Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, Gaming Accessories and More

The weekend may be at an end but we have one last list for you guys! This week for Amazon PC deals we have Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 PC Season Pass Edition at 50% off and Sid Meier’s Civilization: Beyond Earth at a whopping 77% off! At the top of our list for accessories and hardware, check out Turtle Beach – Universal digital USB Stream Mic which is currently 48% off or Alienware’s 13-inch QHD touchscreen laptop currently at 49% off. Be sure to check out the rest of the list below!

 

sniper-ghost-warrior-3

PC Game Deals – Games:

PC Game Deals – Accessories: 

PC Game Deals – Computers:

That’s it for our deals from Amazon this week. Make sure to take a look at our PS4 and Xbox One deals as well. Until next week, happy gaming!

Related Posts


Xbox One Deals: Sweet Prices on The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, For Honor And Injustice 2

PS4 Deals: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Dragon Quest Builders, Nier: Automata At Staggeringly Low Prices

PC Game Deals: Huge Discounts on Prey, Gaming Headsets, Mice, and Keyboards

Xbox One Deals: Amazing Prices on Grand Theft Auto V, Overwatch, and Tons of Headsets

PS4 Deals: Hot Deals on Tekken 7, Final Fantasy XV, Resident Evil 7, & More
Next
The Story Behind the Original DOOM Guy (who he’s based on)
Previous
HCS Pro League Summer Play Finals are LIVE: NVious vs. Evil Geniuses