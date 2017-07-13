Incoming Paragon Hero Zinx Shows off Her Abilities in a Brand New Trailer

Epic Games Reveals New Paragon Hero Zinx

Epic Games, the developer and publisher of Paragon has kept their promise, releasing a brand new character for the game each and every month, and of course, this month is no different as they revealed their newest hero Zinx earlier today. Zinx is the first character to be released since the ranged gunner Wraith less than a month ago.

Epic Games released the first look for the upcoming character earlier today, describing Zinx as a “durable ranged attacker.” The newest hero is the product of a science experiment from the very same scientist who created Phase and Howitzer, in which it took not one, but 348 attempts to bring this kitty to life. Her four skills are: Bad Medicine, Kitty Claws, Ricochet Stun and Dirty Healing. You can see the full descriptions for her abilities below.

Bad Medicine (RMB/R1) – Zinx charges her gun and creates an AoE field of energy on the ground in front of her, can be discharged early to create a smaller field.

(Q/Square) – Toggle: Empowers her Pistol allowing it to apply a damage over time effect, which can be stacked.

(E/Circle) – A Medium range projectile which bounces around nearby enemies, stunning them. The stun duration increases for each enemy hit.

(R/Triangle) – Passive: Zinx gains bonus mana regen, based on a percentage of her missing mana. Toggle : While activated, she will immediately heal 50% of damage taken, costing mana instead.

Zinx will be available next Tuesday, July 18th, 2017, for the PlayStation 4 and PC and like the other characters, she will be free to play! You can check out the brand new reveal trailer showing off all of her abilities below.

Currently Paragon is available for the PS4 and PC as an open beta, and no official date has been given for the full release of the popular MOBA. What do you think about the latest hero addition? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

