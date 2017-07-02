Someone Got Overwatch Running on the Switch, but Here’s the Problem

Someone Learned from Shia Lebouf and Made Their Dreams Come True

The Nintendo Switch is popular right now and looks like it will be for awhile. Because of this, many owners are wondering if the ever-popular Overwatch will make its way to the portable console. Technically, it has.

One avid fan managed to get Overwatch running on the handheld Switch with an app. Where there’s a will there’s a way. Using the Rainway app, a PC user can stream games on devices that run DirectX 11. However, the Nintendo Switch is reduced to nothing more than a secondary monitor that still requires a mouse and keyboard.

Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan already said it would be a struggle to get the game running optimally on the Switch. Furthermore, the team at Blizzard would have trouble updating a Switch version on the regular. For now, they’re managing alright with three systems: the PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and that’s a feat.

Overwatch with mouse and keyboard on the Nintendo Switch via @RainwayApp pic.twitter.com/E8DEldXdD9 — Andrew Sampson (@Andrewmd5) June 30, 2017

Nonetheless, Kaplan is always open to exploring the options. He said as much earlier this year:

“Getting Overwatch on the Switch is very challenging for us. But we’re always open minded about exploring possible platforms.”

It’s all about sizing up the Nintendo’s Switch’s capabilities and verifying how they can scale their game appropriately. For now, we’ll have to wait and see if a Switch port for Overwatch is actually manageable. Simply check back for the latest updates as they arrive.

SOURCE