Check out the Animated Origin Story for Doomfist – Overwatch’s next Hero

Overwatch Gets a New Hand-Drawn Animation

As one of the most anticipated character reveals for Overwatch, players have speculated on Doomfist’s arrival for a while. And earlier today, the announcement finally came. Along with some details, Blizzard revealed an animated short story to explain the notorious villain’s background. Watch down below.

According to the lore, Doomfist is one of the leaders of Talon. While he doesn’t see eye to eye with other members of the counsel, such as Reaper, he’s still a devastating enemy to Overwatch. And as you might have put together from the video, they’re the reason he’s behind bars. Particularly, it was Winston’s fault. So if you’re a Doomfist fan, don’t forget to go after Winston on the battlefield, thereby screwing over your teammates and any healers you’re supposed to protect.

There are many more details for Doomfist, as well as a number of screenshots we have on display. Discover more here. For now, it looks like devs have placed the character on the “coming soon” log. Even so, we know he will play as an offensive character. And not the kind that hurls insults (although, that’s always a possibility).

What’s your reaction to the origin story of Doomfist? Do you plan to play as him in Overwatch? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE