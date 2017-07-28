Ocelot Now Playable in Metal Gear Solid V’s FOB Missions

Konami’s Last Update to Metal Gear Solid V was in August 2016

In a rather surprising bit of news today, Konami has decided to release an update for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain which now allows players to use the MGS’ favorite Russian cowboy, Revolver Ocelot, in the game’s online Forward Operations Bases missions. The announcement was made on the game’s official site, “You can play as Ocelot to infiltrate FOBs. You cannot change the uniform or the head option, but Ocelot has a slightly increased camouflage value, and he reloads and draws his weapons faster. He can use one pistol in each hand with the TORNADO-6. He can also use ricochet bullets on marked enemies.”





The update is a bit surprising considering the last update was in August 2016 where they released summer beach-themed costumes. Besides the inclusion of Ocelot, the new update also includes two new swimsuits for your Diamond Dog army. These swimsuits, named the “Goblin Suit” and “Megalodon Suit” offer no camouflage, but its lightness increases your soldier’s movement speed. The update notes that these suits are not unlocked by default and must be developed beforehand. Lastly, the game also gives a pretty decent buff to the Wormhole Generator item which will now automatically extract the player when in a critical situation. Also, the placed devices are now harder to destroy.

While the update was unlikely (especially with Metar Gear Survive), it’s still somewhat nice to see updates for the players. I’ve never really messed around with the game’s FOB mode as I was always paranoid about my Mother Base being attacked, but it’s good to hear you can employ Ocelot’s skills now to defend it.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was released in 2015 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and features an awesome discussion about burgers over a few cassette tapes.

Source: Konami