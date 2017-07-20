observer_ Release Date and Lead Actor Now Confirmed

Cyberpunk Horror Game >observer_ Has the Perfect Lead Actor

>observer_ is coming out in less than a month! On August 15th, to be exact. On top of this looming release date, Bloober Team has also confirmed that the game’s lead actor will be Rutger Hauer. You know, of Blade Runner fame.

Hauer plays detective Daniel Lazarski, whose primary job involves hacking into people’s brains for the acquisition of evidence. The story is kicked off when Lazarski gets a message from his estranged son, presumably related to his ominous corporate overlords. It’s the perfect backdrop for a touching reunion, right? Or the ideal setup for a lurching spiral into madness, suffering and anguish. Surely a world wherein people’s brains can be rooted around in like trash bins wouldn’t be a hot mess of deception and betrayal.

Curious fans will have a chance to play >observer_ in the Lionsgate booth at the San Diego Comic-Con this week. The game will be coming out on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac and Linux. There’s even a new trailer up! Check it out below for more brain-hacking action.

SOURCE: Press Release