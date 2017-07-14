It’s Nintendo’s San Diego Comic-Con Lineup!

You Better Believe Super Mario Odyssey Is On There

Nintendo has revealed their games lineup for the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con. To no-one’s surprise, the highlight looks to be Super Mario Odyssey. Nintendo’s newest Mario game will be exclusively playable on the Comic-Con show floor. The complete list of games being shown off is as follows:

San Diego Convention Center – Nintendo Booth (No. 235)



Super Mario Odyssey

San Diego Marriott Marquis & Marina



Nintendo Switch



Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle from Ubisoft

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

1-2-Switch

ARMS

Splatoon 2

Pokkén Tournament DX

EA SPORTS FIFA 18 from Electronic Arts

Super Bomberman R from Konami

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers from Capcom

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition from Mojang AB

Nintendo 3DS



Hey! PIKMIN



Miitopia



Pokémon Sun



Pokémon Moon



Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS



Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS

It looks like there’s a lot of upcoming games being showcased for the Switch, whereas almost everything on the 3DS side is already out. Okay, so Miitopia and Hey! PIKMIN are coming out at the end of July. Beyond these two games, Nintendo’s focus for this event looks to be the Switch. Which is an understandable move, but the company is supposed to be pretending the 3DS isn’t dead, are they not? There are other 3DS games coming this year, you know. Here’s hoping the lineups to play Mario Odyssey will be less than four hours long.

