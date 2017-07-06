Nintendo Switch Online App Service Going Live with Splatoon 2

Prepare for and Interact with Nintendo on the Go

During one of their ever-so-special Direct streams, Nintendo highlighted their new online service in the form of an app. Apparently, the app will be especially useful for players of Splatoon 2.

Thanks to the Nintendo Switch Online app, players will be able to take Nintendo wherever they go. And as a service within the service, players will discover the new SplatNet 2. Via SplatNet 2, players will be able to connect directly with Inkopolis when they’re not on their Switch.

Furthermore, the new service provides an online database where players can connect with other Splatoon 2 profiles. This means observing player gear, records, and ‘Lifetime Inkage’ which compares the amount of in-game turf covered in ink to real-world locations.

Better yet, players can invite others to participate in multiplayer. Specifically, you can invite players for private matches, events related to Salmon Run co-op mode, League, and Splatfest Battles. Moreover, the app facilitates voice chat.

Players can explore the possibilities of the Nintendo Switch Online app when arrives on July 21, the same day Splatoon 2 releases. There will be more updates and DLC content for the game post-launch. As you watch for news, you’ll want to keep an eye out for Splatoon 2-related items like the newly-themed Nintendo Switch and Pro Controller.

SOURCE