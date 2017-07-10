Find Out How To Win a Nintendo Switch or PS4 Pro From Amazon on Prime Day

Win a PS4 Pro or Nintendo Switch Tonight

One of the hottest selling items, the Nintendo Switch, has recently been spotted on Amazon and Walmart. If you missed out on scoring Nintendo’s hottest selling item, you will have a chance to win a Nintendo Switch tonight, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

To celebrate the beginning of Prime Day, Amazon will be giving away a Nintendo Switch tonight at 10pm PT. So set your timers, grab an energy drink, get yourself online and try to win a free Switch. That is not all, at 8pm PT you can win yourself a PS4 Pro.

To get into this giveaway, here is what you have to do:

First, download the Amazon app on your phone. If you already have it, you may need to update it before you see the giveaway options.

Second, at the top left of your app you’ll want to tap into the menu, and then scroll down to where it says “Win prizes daily up to Prime Day.” There you’ll a variety of items being given away.

Third, then you need to watch a short 30-second ad. After the ad, you can click and find out right away whether you won a prize or not.

The Nintendo Switch giveaway isn’t until 10pm PT, but there’s also a chance to win a 4K TV, a 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro, and some other great prizes as well. This the last day these giveaways will be taking place since technically Amazon Prime Day begins tonight! Make sure you make the most of the opportunity and enter to win everything that you can.

Starting tonight around 6pm PT, you’ll start seeing Amazon Prime Day deals appear. So be sure to check them out as there will be tons of other video game deals as well.

Let us know if you win. Tell us in the comments below. Good luck!

SOURCE