Nintendo PC Publishing – It’s Officially Never Going to Happen

Got high hopes for Nintendo PC publishing? Craving to jump into the next Mario title via Steam? Well, it’s officially never going to happen. Nintendo held their 77th annual meeting for their shareholders on June 29th, where Shigeru Miyamoto, Shinya Takahashi, and company president Tatsumi Kimishima discussed the current and future states of Nintendo’s market with valued shareholders.

While Nintendo continues to push forward with the mobile game market, releasing game applications like Fire Emblem Heroes and Super Mario Run, many assumed they would also be taking their first steps into the PC gaming world. However, Tatsumi Kimishima put a quick end to those assumptions, stating that they have absolutely no intentions on stepping foot anywhere near PC gaming.

While the meeting was underway, shareholders asked the Nintendo board about their future plans in the realms of smartphone, console, and PC gaming. Although their performance in the mobile game segment is strong and the company is satisfied with the results, they have no intentions from deviating from its current development plan, even if it means they’re missing out on taking advantage of the growing PC gaming community in the west.

Another concern that was addressed during the shareholders meeting was the lack of titles released for Nintendo systems over the last few years. Compared to the thousands of titles cranked out for the NES and SNES consoles, the Nintendo titles are dwindling. Tatsumi Kimishima made note that Nintendo is going to ease the developers work as far as debugging and “procedural and cost-related difficulties” are concerned, much of which comes along with new software development.

As it stands, if you want to get your hands on a PC title from Nintendo, you’ll have to find your old copy of Mario Teaches Typing or Mario’s Time Machine, because that’s the closest you’re going to get for a very long time.

What do you think about Nintendo disregarding the booming PC gaming market? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

SOURCE