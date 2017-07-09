According to Nintendo There Are Currently “No Plans for a Future Zelda” Game

Nintendo Says There Is No Zelda Game Currently in the Works

In a recent interview during the Japan Expo in Paris Nintendo’s Eiji Aonuma revealed that there is no Zelda game currently in the works. This of course is very different than previous installments in the series, as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was being planned right after the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. So what can we expect from the Zelda series moving forward?

Eiji Aonuma, in an interview with GameReactor during the recent Japan Expo, stated that he has no idea what is next for the Zelda series. Aonuma, the Zelda series producer, says that the development team is busy working on the DLC for Breath of the Wild, “One thing is for sure: for the last four months, we have focused on the player’s feelings, analysing their feedback and possibly changing via the DLC what they did not like.” As the focus has been on the DLC there has been no time to stop and brainstorm ideas for a future Zelda game.

Here is what Aonuma had to say about the future of the Zelda series, “We have no plans for a future Zelda. We are still far from that, unfortunately for you. Today, I’m at the stage where I’m trying to gather a number of ideas for a sequel, but I cannot do it alone. It’s a lot of work that will have to be done over a long period of time, and we’re still far from having planned anything. Leave us a little time.” Now, while it’s unfortunate that nothing is yet in the works, it sounds like all is not lost! While fans may have to wait longer for the next game than previous titles in the franchise, by the sounds of what he’s saying, there will still be another Zelda title.

Now, while there hasn’t been much thought put into the next game, Aonuma did give an example of what he’d like to see when they do make a Nintendo Switch Zelda sequel. “We have HD Rumble, which is specific to the Switch and allow you to experiment what the character feels when it touches something. For example when you take an object in hand you can feel it thanks to the vibrations. It is a rather interesting approach, it adds more realism too, simply it would have been necessary to develop scenes around that. The real problem that made it impossible to use this technology is not so much a matter of time problem but rather that we were going to have too many differences with the Wii U version and they both had to be identical games. We will be able to use this in the next Zelda.”

Who knows how long fans will be waiting for a new game, considering it took over four years to finish making Breath of the Wild. With that said however, at least we can look forward to a similar open world approach to the Legend of Zelda in the future considering just how well the latest game has been received!

The Master Trials, the first DLC pack for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild arrived last week, and the next one, The Champions’ Ballad is scheduled to launch this December. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep it locked for updates.

