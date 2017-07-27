Witness Hellblade’s Combat in Ten Minutes of New Footage

‘Senua’s Sacrifice’ Grows More Intense with Every Piece of Gameplay

When it comes to psychotic visions and swords, Ninja Theory is no stranger. But how about combining the two and taking them to a new level? That’s how you get Hellblade, the story of mental break down, horror, and Hack and Slash. See what I’m talking about in the new trailer below, as presented first by IGN:

One thing you may have noted in the gameplay footage is that there is no UI. The game was designed to be a completely engrossing experience, with crisp level and sound design, as well as stunning graphics. Of course, you’ve also noted how visceral and seamless the combat is. It’s about as immaculate as its visuals.

As mentioned, Hellblade is developed by Ninja Theory, and it represents their exploration into mental health issues. These are personified by the enemies and supernatural horrors you encounter throughout the story campaign. Just as well, you’re fighting against yourself as you either listen or don’t listen to the voices in Senua’s head.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice hits PS4 and Microsoft Windows on August 8th. Now that you’ve seen a part of its combat and intricate gameplay design, what do you think? Will you be pre-ordering the game for $29.99? Drop a comment down below.