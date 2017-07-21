NieR Automata Slices Past 500,000 sold Units on Steam

Another Stepping Stone on the Road to 2,000,000

The surprise hit of 2017 was NieR Automata when it blew past 1,000,000 units sold. According to SteamSpy tracker, the game has enjoyed a pretty good post-launch. There are now over 500,000 Steam users who have purchased the game.

The exact number is 511,885 people who’ve player NieR on PC. Furthermore, there is still video content being uploaded for the game. As noted by DualShockers, over 2,000 players enjoyed the game in the same hour yesterday while over 50 new videos were uploaded.

Recently, NieR Automata was voted the 4th greatest RPG of all time in Japan. It was developed by the same people behind Bayonetta, Platinum Games. They’re also the masterminds behind Vanquish, another fast-paced action game that released on Steam two months ago. Considering the developer’s track record, it’s no wonder every game is met with wide acclaim.

As of May 29, the game has shipped 1,500,000 units. While this is not a reflection of sales, it’s safe to guesstimate that it’s neared 2,000,000 million units sold by now. If the IP manages to exceed 2 million by the end of the year, then it drastically increases our chances of witnessing a sequel. According to Square Enix, the game already exceeded their expectations.

Currently, NieR Automata is part of a list of discounts happening on Amazon. You can find the full list here. If you haven’t purchased the game, it’s never too late. Furthermore, if you’re already a big fan of the game and its main character, you may enjoy this stunning 2B cosplay.

