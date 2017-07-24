Niantic Posts New Job Openings Causing Quite the Stir Following The Pokemon Go Fest Disaster

New Niantic Job Postings Have Been Released Following Disastrous Pokemon Go Fest

Today, only a few days after the Pokemon Go Fest disaster, Niantic has posted a few new job listings on their website. Now of course, this has caused many to wonder if some employees were fired because of the errors during the event, or if they are just bringing in some extra hands to help where they went wrong.

After tons of Pokemon fans went to Chicago this past weekend to participate in the Pokemon Go Fest, many were met with disappointment. An event that was supposed to allow players to complete challenges, and unlock new Legendary Pokemon, ended up being a huge mess. Many of the fans that went to the Pokemon Go Fest had issues preventing them from actually getting to play the event, which included an authentication issue, and a bug that caused system crashes. As a result, Niantic offered full ticket refunds, $100 worth of PokeCoins, and a free Legendary Pokemon, Lugia, to all those who were inconvenienced.

It’s hard not to wonder if these new new job postings are correlated to the disastrous Pokemon Go Fest event, however it could be completely coincidental. Now if these postings had gone up before the event, they would appear to fans to be fairly innocent. The problem now is that they follow so closely behind this past weekend’s event in Chicago! These five new job postings, dealing with different aspects of the popular mobile game can be seen below.

Mobile Software Engineer (native development)

Site Reliability Engineer (SRE)

Software Engineer (Computer Vision/SLAM)

Researcher/Eng. (Computer Vision/SLAM)

Unity Technical Artist

If the job descriptions are anything to go by, they point to various responsibilities, all ensuring the game runs smoothly, especially during large scale events. These postings could just be Niantics way of bringing some extra people on board, but many fans are speculating something much worse happened to those who were in charge of the catastrophic event. It’s likely that Niantic will release a statement soon if rumors continue to spread about the possibility of them cleaning house following their recent event.

What do you think about the new job postings? Do you think this is a way to improve Pokemon Go or do you think it’s a matter of out with the old, in with the new? Let us know in the comments, and keep it locked for updates!

