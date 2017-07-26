NFL Rookies Heartbroken As They React To Their Madden NFL 18 Ratings

Watch NFL Rookies React To Their Madden NFL 18 Ratings

While we still don’t have any official gameplay for Madden NFL 18, which is surprising considering we are a month away from release, today started to release some player ratings. As is tradition, the Madden NFL 18 player ratings reveal kicks off with the new class of rookies. Check out this new video where the 2017 NFL draft class reacts to their Madden 18 ratings:

Every year Madden does this and every year the rookies are crushed! The look of an NFL rookie’s face when the cold hard truth of his Madden overall rating is revealed is awesome.

While some of the rookies are a bit disappointed in their initial Madden NFL 18 ratings, the good news is there’s always a chance for them to improve with weekly roster updates.

While we don’t have any gameplay yet, we are excited about Madden’s new story mode. Mahershala Ali (House of Cards, Moonlight, Luke Cage) will play as the father of the main character. Similar to FIFA 17’s story mode, this one will be far more cinematic in its telling and will be called The Longshot. The official blurb on their website reads, ‘After three years away from the game, play as former five-star high school quarterback, Devin Wade as he takes one last shot to hear his name called on NFL Draft day.’

The main character is called Devin Wade with the following description from the website: “This forgotten college star, played by JR Lemon, returns home to pursue his dreams and find football redemption.”

His father, played by Ali, is Cutter Wade: “Played by Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, Cutter was once a great athlete who dedicated his life to Devin and their shared passion for football.”

Overall, it looks like they’re pretty committed to making the story mode to be a huge hook for the game.

SOURCE