New Wild West Online Trailer Previews the Open World of Cowboys

Live out Your Western Film Fantasies Thanks to Wild West Online

MMO titles are nearly a dime a dozen. Yet after all the years of multiplayer gaming, no one has featured a game like Wild West Online. Today, a new trailer dropped that gives us a preview of the open-world game of gunslingers, deserts, and frontier antics.

Judging by the footage, Wild West Online offers a true open world that players can explore. Moreover, it looks faithful to the wild west feel. As players interact with the world, the world reacts in kind, and events seem to shift in accordance with player activity. That said, it’s still an unfinished product and may change.

Needless to say, the game seems like a multiplayer version of Red Dead Redemption with a little bit of Bethesda flavor. If you’re into that highly detailed design, and love westerns, this game may be just for you. If you like what you see, you can pre-order the game through the website here. A pre-order entails bonus content such as saddle skins, weapons, and your very own horse. But hurry. The pre-order offers end July 20th.

Wild West Online is a game created by 612 Games. Originally a project on Kickstarter, the IP has grown with full investor backing. It includes an interactive world with PvE and PvP content. Players create their own reputation and experience the wild west as their playground, though with its own set of rules. You can read up more on the game at https://www.playwwo.com.

