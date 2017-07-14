New System Update Brings Custom Gamerpics, Co-Streaming, and More for Xbox One

Some Cool New Additions for Xbox One Gamers

A new system update for the Xbox One has begun rolling out, and with it comes a slew of slick changes that fans have been asking for quite some time.

Xbox gamers can now upload their own custom gamerpics to express themselves. While the Xbox team has added several new gamerpics to choose from over the years, people have still been clamouring for more customization. Images can be uploaded via console, a Windows 10 PC, or smartphone. A custom photo can also be applied to club profiles or background too. The only stipulation? Keep it clean, folks.

Console co-streaming is now possible with Mixer, meaning four people can now “stream together in a single broadcast.” Players will be able to invite each other to co-stream and join a co-stream directly from the console. A new ‘Invite to co-stream’ option has been added to player profiles, making it pretty easy to invite single or multiple parties to co-stream. Simply accept the invite when the notification appears and start streaming together. Additionally, the new firmware also makes it easier to discover live broadcasts from Club members.

In another attempt to personalise Xbox One controllers, players can now link a specific controller to an Xbox Live profile for “easy, automatic sign-in.” Once it’s been linked, every time that controller is turned on, that profile will be signed-in as well. This should help make the sign-in process a bit more simple especially for those that have multiple Xbox profiles on their console. With this new feature coupled with Xbox Design Lab, Xbox seems to be all about that custom lifestyle.

Killer Instinct now gets user-generated tournaments making it easier for friends to compete. You can create an Arena tournament from the Club screen, then by selecting the Tournaments tab, then clicking ‘Create Tournament’ followed by the option to select a game. This new update also makes it easier to track who is competing and winning in Arena. Furthermore, it’s now possible to see who is streaming and instantly jump in to watch.

Lastly, the Xbox app for iOS and Android brings support for Looking-for-Group and Xbox Game Pass browsing. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can see the entire catalogue of games in the Store section and even install them to their console remotely. There are also minor changes regarding language/location and chat bubbles for Android.

