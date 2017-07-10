Filing for a New Nintendo Trademark, But What’s It for?

New Nintendo Trademark Hints at Streaming Services

The Wii offered streaming services toward the very end of its shelf life, which included a rez’d-down version of Netflix that made it unbearable to watch any streaming media whatsoever. But the Switch is here, right? It’s gonna kill all markets, it has an NES emulator embedded in it, and it has no streaming services … yet.

That’s where this new logo looks like Nintendo is ready to put its hardware to the test. In streaming services, in apps (and possibly third party apps, but let’s not get our hopes up, guys), and overall flexibility that takes the Switch from a gaming console to the ultimate portable media device for the current generation.

Nintendo Check-In is the new Nintendo trademark and logo, and it looks like this:





Recognize it, look at it, love it. That outline looks like a location pin on your ole Google Maps, so maybe, maybe the Switch is going on the road in the near future? Connect it to your phone with Bluetooth tethering (which is usually free on major cell providers) to get location info? Yeh? The idea of checking in means that you’ve got location services and you’re checking in on the go, yeh? Or it conglomerates your streaming services and all your accounts, even your social security number into a portable machine that can do it all? The possibilities are endless.

Let’s Switch (haaa, pun) to what Nintendo Everything is saying Nintendo Check In could be:

Screening and production or distribution of movies

Stage play performances

Musical performance

Planning and management of game tournaments

Providing games online

Providing entertainment facilities

Rental of toys (odd, I don’t want a sloppy fourth of someone’s used toy – and what kind of toy??)

Chances are, this is a hint at Nintendo’s Online service for the Nintendo Switch, which was recently delayed to early 2018. There’s a good chance that players will be able to “check in” through a number of locations if they have their Nintendo Switch with them, similar to what the StreetPass was for the Nintendo 3DS.

The Nintendo Online feature has gotten console buyers intrigued, and with a $20 price tag, it’s pretty easy to get excited about.

