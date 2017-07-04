More Story and Co-op Details on BioWare’s Anthem Emerge

Anthem Will Be More Sci-Fantasy Than Sci-Fi

BioWare’s General Manager, Aaron Flynn, spoke with CBC Radio last month about their upcoming Anthem. There are few interesting details from the quick interview regarding the game’s tone and some surface-level details on gameplay mechanics.

Regarding the game’s story, Flynn said that players will be playing as a member of a group called The Freelancers who are duty-bound to protect humanity on an alien planet far away. He also noted that the game will be a science fantasy game that’s closer to Star Wars than Star Trek as there’ll be amazing things with less emphasis on explaining them. He added, “Mass Effect is more of our real hardcore science fiction IP…”.

When it comes to the game mechanics, Flynn said, “The mechanics are, there are shooting mechanics in it, it’s an action game, it’s a roleplaying game, it’s got a lot of those elements to it that let you just become a character and participate in this.” He also noted how Anthem would be the first co-operative game for the studio in a long while, “It’s co-operative, so it’s our first game in a long time that you’re going to play with your friends, natively, all through the whole experience.”

Lastly, Flynn mentioned that the game was incubating for five years, and they began development after Mass Effect 3 when EA gave the studio an opportunity to do a new IP. The interviewer even pressed for an Edmonton reference (oh CBC) which Flynn coyly hinted that they may very well include one for Anthem.

Anthem is currently slated for a launch for PS4, Xbox One, and PC for Fall 2018.

Source: CBC