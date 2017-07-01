New ‘Beat The Game’ Video Teases Some Hot Jams

Newest Beat The Game Video Introduces Tasty Basslines To an Already Delicious Soundtrack

Last month Worm Animation announced their newest project, a musical adventure title called Beat The Game. This experimental game blends excellent music and surreal visuals for a singular experience. While the release is still a long ways away, we’ve gotten a new Beat The Game video to make that wait seem… longer?

The aforementioned character highlight showcases another member of Mistik’s musical team. Moss is a bassline maker who lives underground. Rather than contribute completed tracks, Moss merely offers up tasty basslines for Mistik to incorporate into his music. Mistik will meet a whole cast of characters who serve similar functions with regards to his musical journey. In addition to other characters, Mistik will find sounds to use in the environment. Wooden sticks, metal cans and other weird relics will all get folded into Mistik’s complex repertoire of sounds.

If Moss’ contributions to the larger soundscape are any indication, the final product is going to be a rich tapestry of sonic delights. Marc Houle, the producer behind Beat The Game’s music, has an extensive musical history. At least that one set is a good indication of his flexibility. Hopefully we get some more sneak peaks showcasing the different sounds soon. Beat The Game doesn’t have a release date yet, but we’ll pass on that information the moment we get it here at COGconnected.

SOURCE: Press Release