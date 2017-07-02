NES Joy-Con Controllers Are Beautifully Retro but Break the Bank

Mix Old and New with the Customized NES Joy-Con

If you’re in the minority who’ve actually managed to get their hands on the Nintendo Switch, lucky you. But, it’s safe to say you’re also a big Nintendo fan. Which means, you probably wouldn’t mind infusing your new console with a bit of nostalgia. Enter the NES Joy-Con controller.

The New NES Joy-Con controller is made by ColorWare and is in limited supply. Only the first 25 are individually numbered. That being the case, the controller costs $200–which is $120 more than the standard price. However, the controller resembles the original NES as a result of being hand-painted.

Furthermore, these joy-cons still offer full functionality with the Nintendo Switch. They’ll work as listed on ColorWare’s official website:

Enjoy solo or group gameplay with these Limited Edition Nintendo Joy-Con wireless controllers. Made to work with your existing Nintendo Switch system, these sturdy units come with integrated accelerometers, gyro sensors and buttons for an immersive gaming experience. Woven wrist straps keep these Nintendo Joy-Con wireless controllers firmly in your hands.

Would you spend $200 for an NES style Joy-Con controller? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below. And if the answer is yes then you want to click here before it’s sold out.

Happy gaming.

