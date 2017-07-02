Neptunia Producer Makes Hints at the Series Possibly Making Its Way to the Nintendo Switch

Neptunia Producer Naoko Mizuno makes hints suggesting the possibility of the series arriving on the Nintendo Switch, with some help from fans, of course. When the very first Neptunia title, Hyperdimension Neptunia, released on the PlayStation 3 in 2010, it made its mark as an awesome satirical representation of the never-ending console wars. Now, in 2017, the battle still continues, but with the title mostly releasing on PlayStation platforms, aside from PC ports that have followed some of the releases, gamers are left to wonder if the Neptunia series will ever be moving over to other platforms, like the Nintendo Switch.

When asked by DualShockers if Naoko Mizuno had intentions on bringing the series over to the new hybrid console from Nintendo, he replied, “It would be great if we hear feedback from our fans letting us know if they’d like to see Neptunia on the Switch, then it might be realized.”

Seeing as how every character in the story represents a different console in the console war, Naoko Mizuno was also asked if a new main character representing the Nintendo Switch would be introduced. He teased, “In terms of characters we may see a new character down the line, you’ll just have to see.”

All these hints at what’s to come for the series are exciting for both Neptunia and Nintendo Switch fans alike. Would you like to see Neptunia make its way to the Switch with a new, fitting console character included? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

