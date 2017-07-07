Get Into the Great Hunt with This Monster Hunter World Gameplay Footage

New Footage Shows Off New and Old Highlights in Monster Hunter World

Curious to know what Monster Hunter World is going to bring to the table? Well, we’ve got some gameplay footage that just might help you out. Capcom released sme new video footage showing a little bit of what you’ll be hunting and how in their newest slaying and looting simulation.

The aforementioned footage takes you into the Ancient Forest to track down and slay a new monster named Anjanath.

The core mechanics the Monster Hunter series is famous for are all here. On top of that, the entire ecosystem is a factor, with various flora and fauna filling roles of predator and prey. This installment in the series takes place on a brand new continent. Not only will there be new beasts to hunt, but old favorites will be making a comeback, such as Rathalos.

You’ll have a bunch of ways to take monsters down, too. There’s all the different weapons of course, but you can also find things while on the hunt to snare your prey. Various plants and insects will have properties well-suited to your task, assuming you can figure out to use them. You can also pit monsters against one another if you’re clever enough. All of this and more is covered in the video below. Monster Hunter World is on track for an early 2018 release.

SOURCE: Press Release