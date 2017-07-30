Monster Hunter World Alternate Gameplay Shows Female Hunter

Yes, You Can Now Play as Another Sex

Sony was present at Ani-Com 2017 to showcase a lineup of games coming to their console. Among them was Monster Hunter World, announced at last month’s E3. While the demo was the same, the gameplay path was different. We also got a look at some new gear and some alternate weapon options.

In addition, we got to see the female Hunter. The Monser Hunter franchise is typically used to a male character. But this time, they’re offering the player some diversity. Game producer Ryozo Tsujimoto was at the scene to present the new footage. We get to see the Anja armor worn by a female. Additionally, we see the Ingot and Vault armor sets.

If you’re curious about the weapons shown, we see Dual Blades first. Followed by insect Glaive, Switch Axe and Light Bowgun in action. As is easy to note, combat is determined by the type of weapon you’re holding. Each has its own quirk offers its own abilities.

It certainly helps that the graphics look pristine and the sound editing for weapon impact are on par with Bloodborne. To make the gameplay even better, it gives off a bit of a sandbox vibe. You can discover it all in the full video below.

Monster Hunter World will launch for the PS4, Xbox One and PC in early 2018. Stay tuned for an exact release date and more details. We’ll have more of the latest.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE