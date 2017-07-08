Share This

 

Modders Apparently Discover Nintendo Switch Consoles Come with Internal NES Emulator

NES Emulator IS Codenamed ‘Flog’

According to Nintendo Switch modders, there is an internal NES emulator in the systems’ firmware that is codenamed ‘flog’. Not much is known beyond the code name, but the inclusion is especially intriguing when put into context with Switch’s online services that let players access a library of NES games.

Nintendo Switch NES emulator
Modder LuigiBlood reported on this discovery on Switchbrew’s wiki website.


What does this discovery mean? Well, it’s really hard to tell until we see the Virtual Console program for Nintendo Switch. After all, it’s not confirmed that the system can only play NES games, but we won’t know for certain until Nintendo shows their hand. Hopefully, there will be future updates to system’s firmware that will allow more emulators for Nintendo’s other older systems too.

Source: Switchbrew

