Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Free For Xbox Live Gold Members This Weekend

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Free You Say?

A few weeks ago, we had a chance to check out Middle-earth: Shadow of War at E3 2017 and needless to say, we were impressed. Fortunately, the wait will not be that long as the game is slated to arrive this fall. If you have yet to play Shadow of Mordor, this weekend is your chance as Xbox Live Gold members can check out the first entry in the series for free this weekend on Xbox One. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor will be free for Gold subscribers to download and play through Sunday, July 9.

Shadow of Mordor hit consoles in 2014 and put players in the role of a ranger named Talion while fighting your way through legions of Orcs and Uruk-hai. In our review, we said: “If you are passing over Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor because you are too occupied with loot caves or driving a McLaren P1 to a “Horizon Festival” you are missing out. With a brilliant blend of silky smooth yet brutal combat and some memorable stealth sequences, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor offers up some of the best open world combat we have seen in quite some time. It is not without some faults, and will frustrate many to the core, but in the end you are left with an excellent Lord of the Rings game that should please any “Mature” gamer.”

The free play days come just as Shadow of Mordor introduced the Nemesis Forge, which will let you transfer a nemesis and follower from the first game to Shadow of War when it launches this fall.

If you’re a Gold subscriber, you can download the game now for free from your Xbox One dashboard. If you want to keep playing after the free play days, Shadow of War Game of the Year Edition is currently up for grabs for only $4 as part of Microsoft’s Ultimate Game Sale.

Still on the fence about Shadow of War? Check out these 5 reasons why we are pretty damn excited:

