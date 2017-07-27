Microsoft Has Announced 7 New Xbox Game Pass Titles For August, Including Dead Rising 3

Xbox Game Pass Games for August Announced

Last month 7 titles were added to the ever growing Xbox Game Pass subscription service, and today Microsoft announced that 7 more titles will be joining the lineup of games available. There is something for everyone in the mix as well, from popular titles to indies, and all of these titles will be available to play on August 1st!

Currently, there are over 100 Xbox titles available through this Xbox Game Pass subscription, and if you’ve somehow managed to play through everything that is available, you will now have 7 that will be available starting August 1st. These titles include the popular off-road racing game DiRT Rally, as well as the open world of the angry undead in Dead Rising 3. There are also a few less known titles added into the mix to accommodate the large variety of players within the gaming community. You can check out which seven titles were added below, and for a full list of all available titles, you find them here.

Dead Rising 3

DiRT Rally

Limbo

Ultratron

So Many Me

Metal Slug XX

Pharaonic

If you aren’t familiar with the Xbox Game Pass, it is a subscription service that launched in June 2017, and offers its subscribers unlimited access to over 100 games for $9.99 USD monthly. These titles include popular backward compatible Xbox 360 games, as well as some recent Xbox One hits. The subscription allows players to download and play any of the games available offline for the whole month. Microsoft has stated that they will be adding at least 5 new games each month, as well as occasionally removing titles as a way to keep the Xbox Game Pass fresh and fun.

On top of these new titles being added to the Xbox Game Pass service, Microsoft is offering a 14 day trial for anyone who has not yet tried it. And those who are currently subscribed get an added bonus too! Xbox Game Pass members save 20% on Xbox One game purchases, and 10% on all add-ons, however the discounts are only available for games that are currently in the Game Pass catalog. Xbox 360 games are not available for discounts either.

What do you think about the newest titles coming to the Game Pass? Are you a subscriber? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below and keep it locked for updates! You can check out the announcement on Twitter below.

Seven new titles are being added to Xbox Game Pass starting 01 August. See the full list here: https://t.co/nelK7foW2u pic.twitter.com/ks5zIV99zT — 💬 Larry Hryb (@majornelson) July 27, 2017

