Metro Exodus Almost Too Difficult to Make, so Kept Hidden for 3 Years

Apparently, 4A games had kept development of Metro Exodus silent for 3 years since they weren’t sure the game could be made. Being a small team based out of Ukraine, getting the game to reach the desired scale seemed like a feat not impossible but unlikely.

Speaking with Polygon, creative developer Andriy Prokhorov said that 4A worked secretly on Metro while Arktika.1 held the spotlight. It would be their little secret until the time they decided they could deliver. That said, the goal was to develop a game unlike previous installments. As a result, we’re getting huge maps and non-linear missions in stunning environments.

“Why have we kept silent for so long?” Prokhorov asked Polygon. “Because three years ago, we thought this game was almost impossible.”

Much of what seemed too difficult to accomplish was made manageable thanks to author Dmitry Glukhovsky, says Prokhorov. There were plenty of new ideas floating around that Glukhovsky got the team to implement.

“It’s really hard work, because [Glukhovsky] is very passionate in person”, the creative director explained. “He’s always trying to get us to do more. ‘Let’s do that!’ Well, you know, it’s technically not impossible, but it’s just not possible. ‘But why?!’”

Thus, almost through sheer force of will, 4A Games can now shout out that Metro Exodus is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC next year. And after the big showing at E3 2017, it’s safe to say many of us are excited.

“We are so proud to finally be able to reveal our next Metro game to the world, and would like to thank all the Metro fans for their patience,” said Prokhorov. “Metro Exodus has been in development for three years between our Malta and Kyiv studios, and represents our most ambitious project yet.”

