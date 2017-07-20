Mega Man Movie Might Have Writers and Directors Now

They’re Also Known as the Duo Behind Catfish

Did you know that a Mega Man movie is in the works? Add that to the ever-growing list of things one’s younger self assumed would never happen. On top of it definitely being real, the upcoming film now has a writer/director duo in Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. The two are currently in final negotiations with Fox to take on the writer/director roles.

Joost and Schulman’s previous credits include Catfish, as well as Paranormal Activity 3 and 4. Mega Man’s previous credits include a huge pile of video games, several cartoons, comics and merchandise. Beyond the writer/director info, precious little else is known about the nature of this film. Will it be live-action? Animated? Will the story follow a particular game in the series, or will it be a weird mashup of plot points cherry-picked from various games? If there isn’t at least one extended shot of the mega buster powering up then like, no sale.

For those of us unwilling to wait until the release of this film for more Mega Man action, Legacy Collection 2 is coming out on August 10th, 2017. As with the previous entry, the game will see release on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

