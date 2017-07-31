Mass Effect Andromeda Update 1.10 Is Now Live with Fixes

And It So Happens They’re All Related to Multiplayer.

BioWare’s support for Mass Effect Andromeda is ongoing. Hence, they’ve released update 1.10 which applies a series of fixes to several multiplayer bugs. Unfortunately, doesn’t doesn’t change or add anything to single-player. And if it does, the change is not listed.

For starters, players who use First Aid with the Supply Pack Transmitter no longer heal enemies. So it’s no longer a double-edged sword. Additionally, Siphon and Bulwark weapons no longer cause the screen to blink red/yellow.

You can find the full patch notes for Mass Effect Andromeda 1.10 below:

Veteran ranks of characters will only drop after all characters of that rarity have been unlocked to rank 10.

Naladen explosion now deals damage when Cryo or Incendiary Ammo are equipped.

Fixed issue where Dwindling Supplies and Empty Resupply mission modifiers would not function correctly if a player left the game.

Dhan shotgun now properly primes enemies.

Fixed issue where Bulwark, Siphon, and Concussive variants of pistols and sniper rifles would prime enemies too slowly when using special ammo.

Fixed issue where using Supply Pack Transmitter would reduce spare ammo if Empty Resupply mission modifier was active.

Using First Aid with Supply Pack Transmitter no longer heals enemies.

Fixed issue that caused screen to blink red/yellow when using Siphon and Bulwark weapons.

Rank XIV Common Characters are no longer displayed as Rank XV

The update will automatically download on Origin. Stay tuned for more as time goes by.

