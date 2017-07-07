Mass Effect Andromeda Patch 1.09 Is Here For “Improved Stability” & Better Faces

As Time Goes by, Mass Effect Andromeda Improves Substantially

Another patch has arrived for Mass Effect Andromeda to make the gameplay better. In other words, fewer bugs, better facial animations, and fewer memes (maybe).

When it comes to aesthetics, the game’s hair textures no longer disappear after using the Facial Reconstruction Suite. Patch 1.09 also addresses some questing issues and adds a multiplayer ‘platinum’ difficulty. Furthermore, you can no longer enjoy polygamy since the glitch where you could commit to both Jaal and Cora has been fixed.

And, all in all, the game should offer a more seamless experience. According to the notes, Mass Effect Andromeda has received “improved stability.” Not to say ‘stability’ isn’t a subjective term to many.

Additionally, the game has received some PC-specific changes. You can now expect better HDR functionality on Windows 10. You can view all the changes in the patch notes below.

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Patch 1.09:

Various improvements to facial animations and cinematic scenes

Improved stability

[MP] Platinum difficulty added

Fixed issue where certain hair textures could disappear from female custom heads when using Facial Reconstruction Suite

Fixed issue where negative AVP could be displayed after reaching Nexus level 20

Fixed various quest progression blockers

Fixed issue where Ryder could be killed even when following directions during the guarded walk through Aya

Fixed issue where player could commit to relationships with both Jaal and Cora concurrently

Fixed issue where the “Reach the Signal Source” objective in Peebee’s quest line could fail to trigger

Fixed issue where player could get trapped on a ledge in the Elaaden Vault, causing an infinite load screen

Fixed save/load issues with the final battle area in Peebee’s Loyalty mission

Fixed issue where the “Speak to Sid” objective on the Nexus could persist indefinitely

Fixed issue where quest marker could disappear during the final step of the “Reformation” quest on Voeld

Addressed issue where it was possible for the player to be attacked during initial conversation with Bain Massani on Eos

Fixed issue where save/load could cause final platform to disappear in Drack’s Loyalty Mission

Fixed issue where the player can’t progress through the final story mission if the Nomad is broken from the “Out of Gas” quest

Added a confirmation prompt before changing Ryder’s appearance on the Tempest

Fixed issue where player could become trapped by NPCs in the APEX HQ on the Nexus

X5 Ghost can now be dismantled.

Fixed issue where TAB (keyboard) and Start/Options (Controller) no longer served as shortcuts to close the pause menu

Fixed issue where auto-level could assign skill points into loyalty-locked squadmate skills

Tactical Cloak melee damage bonus now applies to jump-melee as well.

Fixed issue with Fusion Mods displaying incorrect stats

[PC] Improved HDR functionality on Windows 10 Creators Update

[PC] Photo mode now supports Ansel’s depth-of-field controls.

[PC] Fixed issue where Logitech keyboard rebinding would cause key lighting to work improperly

Check back for updates on Mass Effect Andromeda and all things BioWare. We’ll deliver more of the latest.

