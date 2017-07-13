Mass Effect Andromeda Now Offering Free Trial for Players

More Players Can Now Play the Game before Criticizing It

Despite one of the rockiest launches in the franchise’s history, BioWare developers have continued updating Mass Effect Andromeda with worthwhile improvements. And in an effort to put gamers on notice, EA is offering everyone the chance to play for free.

Since the game’s launch, BioWare has corrected a number of bugs, glitches, progression issues, and improved overall game stability. Furthermore, they’ve corrected many of the criticized facial animations. At least three patches since launch will now offer players a better experience for the money. Fortunately, you can decide for yourself with the free trial.

To go along with the free trial, the company even released a new trailer.

Many fans are still hoping for a Mass Effect Andromeda story DLC. As of yet, we still don’t know if the game’s sales merit additional content. Moreover, the displacement of some of BioWare Montreal’s employees seemingly decreases the chances of a story DLC. However, that’s not to say that an increase in player count couldn’t fuel more content down the line. Hence the free trial. To download, you can visit https://www.masseffect.com/trial.

Will you be downloading the free trial for Mass Effect Andromeda? Are you hoping for future DLC? Let us know in the comments below.