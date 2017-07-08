Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Will Have About 30% Exploration

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Will Have Secret Areas In Its World

In a recent NintendoWorldReport interview with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle‘s Creative Director, Davide Soliani, revealed some more sumptuous detail on Nintendo’s upcoming X-COM-like Mario x Rabbids game. Namely, we get a few more explicit details on how exploration will play out for the game.







NWR: Can you tell us a little about the exploration parts of the game? Davide Soliani: Sure, I don’t want to spoil much, but I will say it’s 30 percent of the overall game. It’s needed to connect the combat phases, but I didn’t want to ever just have a hub where the player could load battles. I wanted to create an seamless experience and that’s why we said players should really immerse in the exploration, and you know every world is divided into 10 chapters, like the chapters of a book, you can read just a chapter, or you can read multiple of them. There’s are some secret chapters in each world. In each world there is a mid boss in the middle of it. There’s a boss fight at the end of it. There are secret chapters, and in between you have exploration where you can collect treasure chests in order to find collectibles, but also cool weapons that can upgrade your character. You can solve puzzles to advance and you can meet several other heroes that will start to be part of your roster. And each of the heroes has unique abilities; these will open up new possibilities in terms of strategy gameplay for the players to be applied on the battleground.

I’m curious how the puzzles will play out, but there definitely seems to be a lot more depth in its exploration gameplay. “The more secrets players find in the exploration phase, the more power-ups they will collect,” Soliani said in a later question. “And power-ups are the currency that the player will use to buy stuff on the character skill tree and upgrade each hero in different ways.”

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on August 29th, 2017.

Source: NintendoWorldReport